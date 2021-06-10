BBB Accredited Business
Arch Manning powers Newman to undefeated run at SCC 7-on-7

Manning throws 3 TD passes
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies produced a memorable day on offense thanks to the exploits of quarterback Arch Manning.

The junior threw nine TD passes in three games, all wins for the Green Machine.

In Newman’s first contest of the day, Manning found AJ Johnson, Will Zurik, and Saint Villere for TD’s in a win over East St. John, 20-12.

The Greenies continued their winning ways in Game No. 2, defeating McDonogh 35, 24-6.

Manning connected with Villere twice, and LSU commit Johnson once for scores.

In the final matchup of the day, the Green Machine were victorious over Shaw, 30-14.

Manning found Johnson, Makai Donaldson, and Will Randle for scores.

