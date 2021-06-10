Arch Manning powers Newman to undefeated run at SCC 7-on-7

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies produced a memorable day on offense thanks to the exploits of quarterback Arch Manning.

The junior threw nine TD passes in three games, all wins for the Green Machine.

In Newman’s first contest of the day, Manning found AJ Johnson, Will Zurik, and Saint Villere for TD’s in a win over East St. John, 20-12.

The Greenies continued their winning ways in Game No. 2, defeating McDonogh 35, 24-6.

Manning connected with Villere twice, and LSU commit Johnson once for scores.

In the final matchup of the day, the Green Machine were victorious over Shaw, 30-14.

Manning found Johnson, Makai Donaldson, and Will Randle for scores.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.