Armed carjacker led police on chase that ended in crash, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police chase that started in New Orleans ended in a crash in Kenner Thursday morning, police say.

Police say around 5:24 a.m., Isadore Foreman, 49, held a victim at knifepoint in the 12300 block of the S. I-10 Service Road, stole their vehicle, and fled the scene.

Officers located the vehicle in the 7800 block of Chef Menteur Highway and a chase ensued. The pursuit moved through New Orleans onto I-10 and west into Jefferson Parish.

After exiting the interstate, Foreman crashed into a silver Toyota Camry.

Police say Isadore Foreman crashed into a silver Toyota Camry on Williams Boulevard after...
The chase ended on N. Williams Boulevard just before 6 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Kenner Police.

A police chase on I-10 ended in a crash off of Williams Boulevard in Kenner on Thurs., June 10.
A police chase on I-10 ended in a crash off of Williams Boulevard in Kenner on Thurs., June 10.
Foreman will be booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center and charged with armed carjacking and flight from an officer. NOPD says he also faces charges in Jefferson Parish for this incident.

