Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Lake Pontchartrain

A resident of New Orleans was safely rescued while wearing a life jacket and had no reported injuries.
A resident of New Orleans was safely rescued while wearing a life jacket and had no reported injuries.(US Coast Guard)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Coast Guard rescued a capsized kayaker Tuesday near Lake Pontchartrain.

A resident of New Orleans was safely rescued while wearing a life jacket and had no reported injuries.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 2 p.m. from a train operator who was traveling on a railway adjacent to Irish Bayou. The operator reported that he saw a blue capsized kayak and a person in the water who appeared to be in distress

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew deployed in response. The boat crew arrived on the scene and safely rescued the man from the water.

He was then safely transferred to shore.

The Coast Guard recommends staying close to your kayak or vessel in case of capsize to increase your visibility to responders.

