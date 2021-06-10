Gov. Edwards to hold news conference following end of 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Thursday, June 10, about the 2021 Legislative Session shortly after it adjourns.
In accordance with Louisiana law, the session must end by 6 p.m.
Edwards is scheduled to speak about 30 minutes after sine die, which means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.”
The governor’s address will be streamed live in this story.
