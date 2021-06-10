Gov. Edwards to hold news conference following end of 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session

BBB Accredited Business
Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Thursday, June 10, about the 2021 Legislative Session shortly after it adjourns.

In accordance with Louisiana law, the session must end by 6 p.m.

Edwards is scheduled to speak about 30 minutes after sine die, which means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.”

The governor’s address will be streamed live in this story.

