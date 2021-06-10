Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting inside a Florida supermarket has left three people dead, including the shooter.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera says a man, woman and child died in the shooting Thursday at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

She says the shooter is among the dead.

Publix had no immediate comment. Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain, with more than 1,200 stores in the South.

Further information was not immediately available.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.