LaPlace boil water advisory in effect
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Due to emergency water line repairs, LaPlace remains under a Boil Water Advisory which is expected to be lifted within 48 hours, according to a St. John the Baptist Parish spokesperson.
The spokesperson advice residents to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming it. Parish officials will notify the public after the advisory is lifted, the spokesperson said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.