LaPlace boil water advisory in effect

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Due to emergency water line repairs, LaPlace remains under a Boil Water Advisory which is expected to be lifted within 48 hours, according to a St. John the Baptist Parish spokesperson.

The spokesperson advice residents to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming it. Parish officials will notify the public after the advisory is lifted, the spokesperson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.