Morgan City attempted murder suspect arrested in Kenner

MORGAN CITY, La. (WVUE) - An attempted murder suspect was arrested in Kenner last night, according to a spokesperson from the Morgan City Police Department.

Kenner Police arrested Lamarcus Francios as a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Railroad Ave. in Morgan City, injuring one, Tuesday night.

The victim was transported to a New Orleans hospital where he was treated and later released, police say.

last night, Morgan City investigators received information that Francois was in the Kenner area and notified Kenner Police. Francois was arrested shortly after. He was officially charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

