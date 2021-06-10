NOPD to release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting on Memorial Day
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are expected to release body camera video on Thursday from a shooting in Gentilly on Memorial Day.
Officers were called out to the 2000 block of Mirabeau Avenue shortly after midnight on May 31 in response to a domestic dispute.
Investigators say Wilton Anderson shot his sister.
Chief Shaun Ferguson says Anderson, 30, began shooting at officers with a semi-automatic handgun. Officers returned fire, striking Anderson in the leg.
A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
Anderson tried to run but officers were able to detain him.
The department is withholding the names of the two officers involved.
