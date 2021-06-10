BBB Accredited Business
NOPD to release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting on Memorial Day

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are expected to release body camera video on Thursday from a shooting in Gentilly on Memorial Day.

Officers were called out to the 2000 block of Mirabeau Avenue shortly after midnight on May 31 in response to a domestic dispute.

Investigators say Wilton Anderson shot his sister.

Chief Shaun Ferguson says Anderson, 30, began shooting at officers with a semi-automatic handgun. Officers returned fire, striking Anderson in the leg.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10.

FOX 8 will have a crew present and more on Fox 8 Local First at 9 and 10.

More: Suspect in Mirabeau Ave. shooting injured in shootout with NOPD officers

30-year-old Wilton Anderson
30-year-old Wilton Anderson(NOPD)

Anderson tried to run but officers were able to detain him.

The department is withholding the names of the two officers involved.

