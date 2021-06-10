BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Pediatricians update COVID guidelines for kids in sports

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance for children returning to sports this summer.

According to the group, everyone eligible, ages 12 and up, should get vaccinated.

For unvaccinated kids, pediatricians recommend masks for indoor activities.

Outdoors, unvaccinated athletes should wear masks on the sidelines and when there is sustained contact of 3 feet or less.

Children and teenagers who haven’t been active during the pandemic should make a gradual return to sports, the doctors say.

Pediatricians recommend they start at a quarter of their usual intensity and slowly increase it every week to get up to speed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Latest News

Even though it isn't a cure, the drug may lengthen the time people are able to be with their...
Medicare copays for new Alzheimer’s drug could reach $11,500
Even though it isn't a cure, the drug may lengthen the time people are able to be with their...
New Alzheimer’s drug brings hope for families
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
G-7 nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the Senate chamber for...
Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan