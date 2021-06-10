BBB Accredited Business
Police chase ends in crash in Kenner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police chase that started in New Orleans ended in a crash in Kenner Thursday morning, police say.

Police were chasing a dark-colored Honda Accord on I-10.

After exiting the interstate, the driver of the Accord crashed into a silver Toyota. The chase ended on N. Williams Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Kenner Police.

A police chase on I-10 ended in a crash off of Williams Boulevard in Kenner on Thurs., June 10.
A police chase on I-10 ended in a crash off of Williams Boulevard in Kenner on Thurs., June 10.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

