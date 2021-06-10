Police chase ends in crash in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police chase that started in New Orleans ended in a crash in Kenner Thursday morning, police say.

Police were chasing a dark-colored Honda Accord on I-10.

After exiting the interstate, the driver of the Accord crashed into a silver Toyota. The chase ended on N. Williams Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Kenner Police.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

