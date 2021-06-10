BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Voodoo Fest pausing for 2021, returning next year

Voodoo Fest organizers will "take a pause" in 2021 and return next year.
Voodoo Fest organizers will "take a pause" in 2021 and return next year.(Twitter/VoodooNola)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As live music and festivals begin to return, and many of them scheduling dates in the fall of this year, one of New Orleans’ most popular events tweeted on Thursday morning they will “take a pause” in 2021.

“See you in 2022,” organizers of Voodoo Fest tweeted on June 10.

“Voodoo Music + Arts Expereince will take a pause in 2021 and will return to City Park for an epic Halloween experience in 2022,” the tweet read. “As our city reopens with an abundance of events to reconnect with, we look forward to holding our reunion when we can fully embrace the voodoo experience.”

Organizers say ticketholders will receive an email with information about rollover and refund options.

BUKU fest announced it’s lined up for October earlier this week.

Voodoo Fest organizers will "take a pause" in 2021 and return next year.
Voodoo Fest organizers will "take a pause" in 2021 and return next year.(Twitter/VoodooNola)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say

Latest News

Back in the 1960′s, Louisiana and Texas had a really big idea. Build a dam on the Sabine River,...
Heart of Louisiana: Toledo Bend Reservoir
Back in the 1960’s, Louisiana and Texas had a really big idea. Build a dam on the Sabine River,...
Heart of Louisiana: Toledo Bend Reservoir
Krewe of Pride House Floats have started popping up in New Orleans.
Krewe of Pride House Floats
Hogs for the Cause returning
Hogs for the Cause returning