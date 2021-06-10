BBB Accredited Business
Woman found shot to death in vehicle in 5th District

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead following a Fifth District shooting, authorities say.

An NOPD spokesperson said that an investigation is underway in the 2500 block of Saint Anthony Street.

At about 7:49 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female inside of a vehicle having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

Those with information can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

