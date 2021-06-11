Arrest Warrant for man accused of fatally stabbing and carjacking Portia Pollock

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has an arrest warrant for the person they say stabbed and carjacked Portia Pollock earlier this week.

Police now search for 47-year-old Bryan Andry. They believe he killed Pollock Tuesday morning.

“Leaving to go to work in the morning. She’s a speech therapist for senior citizens and you stabbed her and took her car,” says Luther Gray.

Pollock’s murder and carjacking sparked outrage in the community over the surge in crime.

“We have to ask our city leaders to really have to think outside the body to address this as a crisis,” says Morgan Clevenger.

Andry, the murder suspect, has an extensive criminal history in New Orleans that dates back to 1991. Court records show he’s been convicted for possession of drugs, illegally carrying a weapon and aggravated burglary. Andry spent most of last year in jail in New Orleans, charged with two counts of armed robbery.

When he bonded out in February of this year, he was transferred to the Jefferson Parish jail where he had a warrant for a case involving possession of stolen property. Court records, though, show a condition of his release from New Orleans, was that he’d be placed on an ankle monitor.

Since Police are now searching for Andry, it appears that never happened.

Neighbors and friends of Pollock just hope Andry is caught soon.

“This violence has to stop today. That’s the call out to the community. This has to stop,” says Luther Gray.

Police need your help to find Andry. If you know anything, call CRIMESTOPPERs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.