Bogalusa firefighter arrested and charged for rape

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Bogalusa firefighter has been arrested and charged for rape.

Brandon Applewhite was taken into custody Monday.

Investigators say this is the second time they’ve arrested the 36-year-old in the span of a month.

Applewhite was also arrested on May 4 and booked on charges related to releasing a ‘private picture’, extortion, and malfeasance in office.

The sheriff’s office says several women have come forward with accusations against Applewhite.

