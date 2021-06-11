BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A hot Friday-Spotty Storms Saturday PM and Sunday

Few spotty weekend storms
Few spotty weekend storms(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mostly dry Friday with spotty storms late Saturday and midday and afternoon Sunday. Not a washout with many dry hours. Just keep an eye to the sky. Hot and humid conditions continue to finish the week and kick off the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index could reach as high as 105 at times. A stray storm or two is possible through Saturday, but most of us will be dry.

A surge of moisture will approach from the northeast on Sunday and that could some storms. A daily chance for summer storms will stay in the forecast for the early to middle part of next week. Highs will continue to reach the low 90s.

The tropics are generally quiet and development is not expected into the weekend. Next week, moisture in the southwestern Gulf will be worth watching. If any of that moisture moves our way, rain and storm chances will increase for the end of next week.

