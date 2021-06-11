Federal unemployment benefits may end soon in Louisiana

BBB Accredited Business
Federal unemployment benefits may end soon
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits may be ending sooner than anticipated.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said tonight that the state might opt out of the enhanced benefits at the end of July instead of the U.S. Congress’s deadline of Sept. 6.

At the same time, lawmakers passed a bill to raise the state’s weekly benefits by $28 per week.

Critics say that the extra federal money is dissuading workers from returning to the workforce, despite jobs being available.

Some states have already opted out and Edwards said that he plans to make a decision soon.

