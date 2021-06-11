BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis gets basketball court named after him

By WAFB Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former U-High and LSU basketball star Glen “Big Baby” Davis received a huge honor on Thursday, June 10.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana awarded a new outdoor basketball court, a Nancy Lieberman Charities Dream Court, to honor Davis in Baton Rouge.

The court is located at the Boys & Girls Club at University Terrace on Alaska Street near LSU.

Davis’s former LSU and 2006 Final Four teammates, Tyrus Thomas and Garrett Temple, as well as Liebermann, were on hand for the dedication.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage
Portia Pollock was fatally stabbed in what police believe was a carjacking in the 7th Ward on...
‘Horrific,’ ‘This has to stop:’ Woman fatally stabbed in 7th Ward; person of interest sought

Latest News

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
Eriksen taken to hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020
LSU men's track & field wins their fifth NCAA Outdoor Championships.
LSU track & field wins fifth NCAA Outdoor Championships
First game is Saturday night
Mainieri not ready to say goodbye as LSU head coach just yet
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri will retire after the 2021 season.
Mainieri not ready to give up the LSU uniform just yet