Jefferson Parish officials want to lead way in return of festivals

Jefferson Parish officials are marking the return of the festival, after a lengthy Covid break. One of them will come back in just two weeks after being out of commission for several years.

Lafreniere park sits quiet right now but on July 3rd, parish officials say it will look and sound more like this.

“Today represents that we’re not just open for business, we are open for tourism,” said Jefferson Parish councilmember Dominick Impastato.

Parish officials announced a full slate of post pandemic festivals during the coming months, beginning in just two weeks with the seafood Festival in Lafitte.

The Lafitte Seafood festival will feature a full slate of bands including Marshall Tucker, the Gin Blossoms, and ‘Revisiting Creedence, and returns after a 16 year hiatus, due to numerous all spills, hurricanes, and floods.

“We want to show everybody that we’re not just a town waiting for disaster, we are a thriving community,” said Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr.

Then one week later on July 3rd Uncle Sam Jam returns to Lafreniere Park After a one-year absence, featuring The Guess Who and Wilson Phillips.

After more than a year of shut downs due to Covid, Jefferson Parish officials say the decision to move forward with these festivals was not taken lightly.

“We waited until more than 1.5 million Louisianians were fully vaccinated and the CDC says the risk of spread is greatly reduced outdoors,” said Violet Peters, with the Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Officials also say that the tarpon rodeo will go on as planned in July and they say Gretna fest will be back this fall as well, Helping boost the local economy

“I’m just so thankful we got through this Covid and we’re up to this chapter now and it’s going to be an exciting one,” said Kerner.

Again the Lafitte Seafood Festival starts on June 25th. Tickets for a three day pass are $35 per person

