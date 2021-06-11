BBB Accredited Business
Madison Prep DE Quency Wiggins soars in recruiting rankings

By WAFB Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Madison Prep senior defensive end Quency Wiggins is soaring up the recruiting rankings following his appearance at the LSU Lineman Camp at the beginning of June.

Wiggins is a freak of nature, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing a chiseled 265 pounds.

He’s received 31 college offers, including the LSU Tigers.

LSU defensive line coach Andre Carter calls Wiggins every day and head coach Ed Orgeron calls two or three times a week.

