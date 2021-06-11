Mainieri not ready to give up the LSU uniform just yet

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - It was a small, but vocal crew cheering on the LSU Tigers as they head to Tennessee. The biggest cheers, of course, reserved for head coach Paul Mainieiri.

After 15 seasons with LSU, Mainieri will retire after this season. It appeared his time was done at LSU when the Tigers lost Game 1 in the Eugene Regional. But then, LSU rattled off four wins to advance over Oregon.

Now the Volunteers are in LSU’s sights, and Mainieri can continue wearing the Purple and Gold.

“Certainly when we got in the NCAA Tournament. I’m going to enjoy it. When I put the uniform on in the hotel every day. I didn’t know if it was going to be the last time I put a uniform on. So every time I put it on in Eugene, it was pretty emotional for me. I just said to myself, I’m going to the field and enjoy this day. It might be the last time I wear a uniform,” said Paul Mainieri.

