BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Mainieri not ready to give up the LSU uniform just yet

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri will retire after the 2021 season.
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri will retire after the 2021 season.(WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - It was a small, but vocal crew cheering on the LSU Tigers as they head to Tennessee. The biggest cheers, of course, reserved for head coach Paul Mainieiri.

After 15 seasons with LSU, Mainieri will retire after this season. It appeared his time was done at LSU when the Tigers lost Game 1 in the Eugene Regional. But then, LSU rattled off four wins to advance over Oregon.

Now the Volunteers are in LSU’s sights, and Mainieri can continue wearing the Purple and Gold.

“Certainly when we got in the NCAA Tournament. I’m going to enjoy it. When I put the uniform on in the hotel every day. I didn’t know if it was going to be the last time I put a uniform on. So every time I put it on in Eugene, it was pretty emotional for me. I just said to myself, I’m going to the field and enjoy this day. It might be the last time I wear a uniform,” said Paul Mainieri.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage

Latest News

LSU officially names BR native Brad Davis as new O-line coach
Manning throws 3 TD passes
Arch Manning powers Newman to undefeated run at SCC 7-on-7
Manning throws 3 TD passes
7-on-7: Arch Manning throws 3 TD passes in a Newman win over ESJ
Arch Manning throws 3 TD passes
7-on-7: Arch Manning's 3 TD passes fuel Newman win over McD 35