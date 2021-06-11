BBB Accredited Business
Missing 17-year-old may be near Downtown Baton Rouge

Jaquan Rose
Jaquan Rose(Denham Springs police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police are searching for 17-year-old Jaquan Rose who has been reported missing, according to authorities.

Rose was last seen at McDonald’s on Rushing Road in Denham Springs. He is approximately 5 ft. 9 inches tall and 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a blue McDonald’s shirt. Rose may be in the Downtown Baton Rouge area, according to Denham Springs Police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact detectives at (225) 665-5106 extension 4.

