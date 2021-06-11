One of New Orleans’s youngest novelists is ready for her debut

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many took on passion projects to pass the time during the recent pandemic’s periods of quarantine. One teenage New Orleanian wrote and published her first novel.

Taj Nash, a 15-yer-old student at Ben Franklin High School, originally planned to write a 3-paged short story about a utopian society with unorthodox rules but once she began developing the story’s main character, the plot thickened.

The story is from the point of view of Margaret Moses, an elder character with a psychotic disorder in a mental facility, challenges readers to revel in awe of the power of imagination and how it can distort reality. Nash delicately reveals more and more background information about Margaret that tricks the reader into a journey of empathy and self-reflection.

Nash’s debut for “The Tales of Margaret Moses” will be at Baldwin & Co., a coffee shop and bookstore on Elysian Fields Ave., Sat., June 12 at noon. She’ll be there to sign copies of her novel and have conversations with readers.

Nash said that the ideas in her work came from discussions she was having about COVID-19 and its role in the nation’s state of mental health. She also said that she hopes the book will spark healthy discussion about navigating life while experiencing changes.

