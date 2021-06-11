BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

One of New Orleans’s youngest novelists is ready for her debut

Taj Nash and DJ Johnson at Baldwin and Co. Wall art of Baldwin done by Jay McKay.
Taj Nash and DJ Johnson at Baldwin and Co. Wall art of Baldwin done by Jay McKay.(Breanna Harvey)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many took on passion projects to pass the time during the recent pandemic’s periods of quarantine. One teenage New Orleanian wrote and published her first novel.

Taj Nash, a 15-yer-old student at Ben Franklin High School, originally planned to write a 3-paged short story about a utopian society with unorthodox rules but once she began developing the story’s main character, the plot thickened.

The story is from the point of view of Margaret Moses, an elder character with a psychotic disorder in a mental facility, challenges readers to revel in awe of the power of imagination and how it can distort reality. Nash delicately reveals more and more background information about Margaret that tricks the reader into a journey of empathy and self-reflection.

Nash’s debut for “The Tales of Margaret Moses” will be at Baldwin & Co., a coffee shop and bookstore on Elysian Fields Ave., Sat., June 12 at noon. She’ll be there to sign copies of her novel and have conversations with readers.

Nash said that the ideas in her work came from discussions she was having about COVID-19 and its role in the nation’s state of mental health. She also said that she hopes the book will spark healthy discussion about navigating life while experiencing changes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Latest News

Police search for Bryan Andry, accused of fatally stabbing and carjacking Portia Pollock.
Arrest Warrant for man accused of fatally stabbing and carjacking Portia Pollock
Pollock crime defense classes
‘It is terrifying’: Residents react to crime in New Orleans
Federal unemployment benefits may end soon
Federal unemployment benefits may end soon in Louisiana
Rain chances stay low
Rain chances stay low