Order up! Pop-ups thrive during pandemic, open up brick- and-mortar restaurants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While some businesses struggled during the pandemic, others thrive. Many pop-up restaurants and food trucks are finding so much success, the owners are opening brick-and-mortar restaurants-- finding a permanent stay in New Orleans.

Bub’s Burgers recently opened its doors to customers. What started as a pop-up, is now a brand new restaurant in Mid-City-- something owner Tristan Moreau said was a long time coming.

“It’s been insane,” said Moreau. “Honestly, it’s a blur right now. I’m relieved that that part of you know, the equipment buying, the outfitting, the details part is now we’re cooking food.”

He said the pandemic turned out to be the opportunity of a lifetime to cash in on making burgers full-time. He traded in late nights cooking street-side outside bars and breweries, to smashing burgers for the lunch crowd.

“We’re all like whatever word you wanna use-- flattered, surprised, shocked, in awe, grateful, like just can’t believe it,” he said. “I wake up every day and it’s just like I can’t believe I’m not going back to a desk.”

Across town, you’ll find Leo’s Bread near Bayou St. John.

Owner Kate Heller opened her brick-and-mortar bakery May 1, 2021, after selling baked goods out of her car and at markets for the last seven years-- while also working a part-time job at a bakery in the French Quarter. Unlike other businesses that struggled to keep doors open, she’s thriving.

“I got very busy during the pandemic. It was the busiest we’ve ever been,” said Heller. “We did home deliveries so after a couple months, I fully outgrew the commissary I was working out of and was like, we should just go for it.”

So they did.

Heller said it’s great to see the community support local businesses like her’s; customers who have followed her at every step of the way.

“I’m excited to be here. It’s been a long time coming so it’s like a very sweet moment to have a space that you know we can work out of fully,” said Heller.

Back at Bub’s: “Like everything else this is a dream come true,” said Moreau. “I’m working with my best friends on a line every day.”

This is only a snapshot of pop-ups and food trucks that are expanding to brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Popular pizza pop-up Zee’s Pizzeria, often slinging pizzas at breweries in New Orleans, is preparing to move into a permanent space in Fall 2021.

Others are adding to the culture and flavor of New Orleans by serving up Haitian, Jamaican, Thai and even Egyptian cuisines.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.