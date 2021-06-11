BBB Accredited Business
Portia Pollock’s family speaks out about arrest in the case

By Natasha Robin
Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Portia Pollock’s family is relieved to hear an arrest was made, and they’re vowing to get justice for their loved one. Pollock’s brother and sister-in-law are in New Orleans, and they spoke to FOX 8 about the tremendous loss to their family in Atlanta and the loss to this community.

“I wouldn’t be the man or the father I am today if it wasn’t for my sister. The outpouring of support I’ve seen from the community has been very comforting at a difficult time,” says Ron Pollock.

“We plan to be part of making sure that justice is served so that there is not another family grieving like us,” says Stephanie Oliver.

Police arrested 47-year-old Byran Andry. Andry is accused of stabbing and carjacking Pollock Tuesday morning as she left for work as a physical therapist. Neighbors rushed over to help Pollock but she died a short time later.

Police say the NOPD along with U-S Marshals found Andry in the 2100 Block of North Miro Street and arrested him. Andry is booked with second-degree murder. He has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 1991.

Pollock’s family says their feeling mixed emotions, dealing with the sadness of this tremendous loss and at the same time, anger that this senseless killing happened. They vow to be here in New Orleans to make sure Pollock is never forgotten, and that justice is served.

“Portia was an awesome person. I love her and miss her. I miss her humor, her generosity, and her talents. It’s just a total loss to the world, the fact that my sister is no longer breathing and walking among us,” Ron Pollock said.

“There is family that supported Portia, that loved Portia. We want to thank this community. We are here. We are a strong people, and we are going to make sure that justice is done and that we are a voice for her,” says Stephanie Oliver.

Andry remains in the Orleans Parish Prison without bond.

