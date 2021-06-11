BBB Accredited Business
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man who’s accused of shooting and killing another man in Folsom, officials say.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on June 10 in the 1300 block of Valley Court, deputies say.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Darren Husak, 55, of Franklinton, showed up at his ex-sister-in-law’s house and was repeatedly asked to leave.

The homeowner called her son, Steven Bent, 30, who confronted Husak and reportedly shot him in the chest with a shotgun.

Bent was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

