Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man who’s accused of shooting and killing another man in Folsom, officials say.
The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on June 10 in the 1300 block of Valley Court, deputies say.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Darren Husak, 55, of Franklinton, showed up at his ex-sister-in-law’s house and was repeatedly asked to leave.
The homeowner called her son, Steven Bent, 30, who confronted Husak and reportedly shot him in the chest with a shotgun.
Bent was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.