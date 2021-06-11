Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man who’s accused of shooting and killing another man in Folsom, officials say.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on June 10 in the 1300 block of Valley Court, deputies say.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Darren Husak, 55, of Franklinton, showed up at his ex-sister-in-law’s house and was repeatedly asked to leave.

The homeowner called her son, Steven Bent, 30, who confronted Husak and reportedly shot him in the chest with a shotgun.

Bent was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

