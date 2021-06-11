BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Singing principal dazzles with ‘I Will Always Love You’ at graduation

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A North Carolina principal dazzled this year’s graduating class by channeling Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, said he sings at graduation every year but had a special connection to the Class of 2021.

“This class was my first year, they were freshmen my first year in,” Gause said.

According to the singing principal, the song echoed the sentiments of all the faculty after a unique and challenging year.

Hey Al Gore land — y’all got reach. And Dollywood Dolly Parton Simon Cowell America's Got Talent This video of one of our principals singing Dolly Whitney style to his students at graduation is pure gold. Help me spread this further. It’s traveling but you all can give it a boost! I don’t have to tell you how emotional these graduations have been. Help me show them some love. Andrews H.S. High Point NC. Principal Dr. Marcus Gause

Posted by Winston McGregor on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car...
Reports: Volkswagen data breach affects 3 million people
Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten said 57-year-old Cynthia Covert died following an...
Tony Spell cited for shooting alligator behind church
Health care workers provide vaccinations at a coronavirus drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10,...
US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom
Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman was expelled for his alleged role in the Oregon state Capitol...
Oregon GOP legislator ousted over state Capitol breach
Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.
Pulitzers honor coronavirus pandemic, US protest coverage