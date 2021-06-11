Son of homeowner shoots and kills suspect refusing to leave Folsom residence

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - On the Northshore, police arrest a man accused of shooting and killing someone who refused to leave his mother’s house.

St. Tammany parish deputies responded to Valley Court in the Folsom area around 7 p.m. last night.

Detectives say 55-year-old Darren Husak showed up at the home of his ex-sister-in-law and was asked to leave.

The homeowner called her son, Steven Bent.

Bent reportedly confronted Husak and eventually shot him in the chest with a shotgun.

Bent was booked with second-degree murder after the shooting.

