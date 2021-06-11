Tropical Storm could develop in Gulf of Mexico next week, NHC says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on an area of storms and showers bubbling up in the far southwest corner of the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC highlighted an area over the Bay of Campeche and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico where there is currently a low, 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

An area of low pressure is expected to form in that area early next week and slow development of the system is possible as it drifts northwestward to northward later next week.

