BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray

A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (Gray News) - A beachgoer and police officer worked together this week to rescue a stranded stingray that washed ashore on a beach in Georgia.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, a bystander had pulled the stingray from where it was stuck in thick sand to the surf, where it was able to rest in shallow water.

A small crowd gathered around the area to help the stingray as the officer checked on the animal’s condition.

Police say a family with young children gathered buckets of ocean water to pour over the stingray to keep it wet and comfortable.

A man stepped in to help the officer carry the stingray to deeper water, where it was able to swim free.

From the Army to alligators and stolen doorknobs to shelter dogs, it’s been a WILD week on Tybee! On Wednesday, we told...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who lent a hand. While it may seem like a small deal to some, your willingness to help proved that we can do great things when we work TOGETHER,” the police department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, the Tybee Island Police Department helped trappers relocate a large alligator from a residential neighborhood to a more suitable environment.

Earlier today, we received several complaints about an alligator living in a pond within a residential area. After...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage

Latest News

Singing principal dazzles at graduation
This 2017 photo shows a combine. Minority farmers have maintained for decades that they have...
Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color
Emergent is one of several contractors for J&J that produces its one-shot vaccine in bulk.
AP source: J&J doses to be released, but many will be tossed
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport...
Polls: US image abroad has rebounded since Biden took office
Joe Tate helped a moose calf cross the road. It could have gone badly, but he's not your...
‘It worked out for the best’: Alaska man helps moose calf over guardrail