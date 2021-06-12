Bruce: Staying hot with spotty typical pm summer-like storms Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a mostly sunny and dry hot day, this evening a disturbance will move in from the southwest and bring a line of rain and a few storms from 8-9pm north to 10-midnight south.

The better rain chances come on Sunday as a disturbance from the north may spark some storm activity during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Now we will still will manage to make it to 92 on Sunday and when you factor in the heat with the storm chances, we will have to watch for some stronger storms. Gusty winds and lightning are always a threat from summer storms.

After a hot and dry day, N evening a disturbance will move SW and bring a line of brief showers and a thunderstorm or 2. It will be out by 11pm. Sunday more summer weather spotty midday storms & hot. Monitoring possible Gulf development mid next week. pic.twitter.com/2fxUm4reiD — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 12, 2021

A look ahead to next week shows pop up storms to start the week before a drying trend arrives by Wednesday and Thursday. This is mainly due to a tropical system which may start to take shape over the Gulf by week’s end. As that happens, most of the moisture will be down to our south and depending on the eventual track of that system, rain chances could dramatically increase by Friday into next weekend.

Currently the National Hurricane Center has circled the far southern Gulf/Bay of Campeche for an area of development over the next 5 days. I would expect the chances for development to increase as we get closer in time. Many times these early season storms are usually weaker but the eventual track is important due to the heavy rainfall threat any tropical system can bring.

