Gretna man killed in motorcycle crash

MARRERO (WVUE) -A Gretna man was killed Friday night after crashing his motorcycle, according to La. State Police.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on LA 45 (Barataria Blvd.) southbound near Oak Forest Blvd.

The crash killed 69-year-old Harlan Willis of Gretna.

Troopers say Willis was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle on LA 45 southbound near Oak Forest Blvd at a high rate of speed.

Willis failed to negotiate a left hand curve and ran off the roadway.

The motorcycle then traveled through a ditch at which time Willis was ejected.

Despite wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Willis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time. however, a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.

There is no further information available at this time.

