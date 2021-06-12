BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Gretna man killed in motorcycle crash

By Nicole Mumphrey
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO (WVUE) -A Gretna man was killed Friday night after crashing his motorcycle, according to La. State Police.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on LA 45 (Barataria Blvd.) southbound near Oak Forest Blvd.

The crash killed 69-year-old Harlan Willis of Gretna.

Troopers say Willis was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle on LA 45 southbound near Oak Forest Blvd at a high rate of speed.

Willis failed to negotiate a left hand curve and ran off the roadway.

The motorcycle then traveled through a ditch at which time Willis was ejected.

Despite wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Willis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time. however, a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.

There is no further information available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage
Portia Pollock was fatally stabbed in what police believe was a carjacking in the 7th Ward on...
‘Horrific,’ ‘This has to stop:’ Woman fatally stabbed in 7th Ward; person of interest sought

Latest News

WVUE Saturday 6:00-9:00a Syncbak Recurring - VOD - clipped version
WVUE Saturday 6:00-9:00a Syncbak Recurring - VOD - clipped version
Crime scene tape
Police: Man shot and killed outside Jefferson Parish nightclub
Kitten Season
Kitten Season
Doc Griggs: Pandemic burnout
Doc Griggs: Pandemic burnout