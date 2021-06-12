BBB Accredited Business
LSU track & field wins fifth NCAA Outdoor Championships

LSU Men’s Track & Field
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s track & field team had a dominant showing at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field, winning their fifth NCAA title.

LSU led the event wire to wire. The Tigers won five individual event titles and the 4x100 meter relay. LSU got things started on the opening day of the event, scoring 24 points and then LSU added 60 more points on the final day on Friday, June 11.

The Tigers won five individual title events and the 4x100 meter relay, the second most most ever in meet history. Ohio State captured seven in 1936. JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump and long jump, Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrel won the 400-meter hurdles. Terrance Laird won the 100 meters, Tzuriel Pedigo won the javelin, and the 4x100 meter relay National Title events.

Click here for full results.

Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Akanni Hislop and Terrance Laird brought home the win in the 4x100 meter relay.

“It means a lot because there have been so many times we’ve been second at this meet,” head coach Dennis Shaver said after the victory. “To be able to win it is pretty exciting. We came out here and dominated the meet in a lot of ways and that made it special for us.”

