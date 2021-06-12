New Orleans Public Schools will move forward with renaming facilities following school board vote

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last night, the Orleans Parish School Board unanimously voted and approved NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.’s list of recommendations for the renaming of several public school buildings.

The recommendations are based on public input.

Here is a list of the recommendations below:

NOLA Public Schools renaming list (NOLA Public Schools)

The District received more than 250 name recommendations that were vetted and considered by both the historical and renaming committees.

“I am grateful for all the hard work and collaboration that went into this process by the Renaming Committee, our schools, my staff and especially the public, whose opinions helped us choose excellent building names that best reflect our shared values and lift up our city,” said Dr. Lewis. “We truly turned a page in history for the better today.”

After the initial list was presented to the public during the May 25 renaming committee public meeting, two more facilities were identified as being named for slave owners. These are Fisk-Howard Elementary School and Bienville Elementary School, both of which have been closed since 2006. These facilities were announced to the public Tuesday, during OPSB’s committee meeting.

Additionally, NOLA-PS recommended that OPSB assign numbers to three surplus or vacant facilities until it is determined how the buildings will be used.

Other renaming recommendations included changes to six additional facilities for the purpose of strengthening community relations, despite not violating school board policy. Here is a list of the proposed additional changes:

Six additional proposed facility name changes for NOLA Public Schools (NOLA Public Schools)

Nearly a year ago, NOLA-PS outlined a plan to rename school facilities in response to recent public requests and in accordance with policy approved by the OPSB to ensure school facilities do not have names honoring figures from our painful past. The board believes all schools should be welcoming, inclusive, and inspiring places for all students. Our goal is to ensure the names of these physical school facilities and the people that we honor reflect the values of the school district.

The OPSB has sole authority to change the names of school facilities. Their facility naming policy can be found here.

For more information, follow the link here.

