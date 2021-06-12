BBB Accredited Business
NOPD seeking help in identifying an unknown 2-year-old girl

The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD needs help identifying a 2-year-old girl that was found alone today.

The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.

She was found by officers dressed in a pink and white “Minnie Mouse” shirt and pull-up diaper around 1 p.m.

Officers canvassed the area in order to find the child’s family or anyone who could identify her but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured child’s identity or her family is asked to contact the NOPD Child Abuse Unit at 504-658-5268 or 504-442-9138, or the Sixth District at 504-658-6060.

