Police: Man shot and killed outside Jefferson Parish nightclub

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KWCH)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARVEY (WVUE) -One man was shot and killed Friday night outside of a nightclub in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of the Westbank Expressway.

Deputies found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

