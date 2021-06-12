Ponchatoula man arrested for felony charge of obscenity after attempted attack

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man is behind bars after exposing himself in public, said Chief Bry Layrisson.

Tyrone Davis Jr., 27, was arrested around 10:45 a.m. and was charged with one count of obscenity, a felony, Layrisson said. Davis also had previous warrants for 15 counts of failure to appear in city court, police say.

A victim reported to police yesterday that Davis charged at her while indecently exposed when she was exiting a storage area outside at her workplace. The victim also told police that she ran from Davis and a manager at the business chased him off.

Layrisson said that while officers attempted to place Davis in custody yesterday, he fled. Police were able to track his whereabouts and he was detained this morning.

