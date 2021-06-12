Preservation Hall opens for first time since pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After 15 months, the doors of the famed jazz venue, Preservation Hall are open for live shows again.

“We came all the way from Ohio,” one jazz-lover in line said.

“We came all the way from Florida and we’re so happy,” said another.

It’s hard to tell who’s more excited before the first show for Friday evening, the audience or the band.

“I feel great,” Mark Braud said. “It’s great to be back at Preservation Hall performing. It’s probably my favorite spot to perform in the world and just knowing that people are coming out to listen to live music, again, it’s very exciting.”

It’s Braud’s first official show back leading the Preservation All Stars for the famed venues 60th anniversary weekend.

Although the audience size is limited and masked, there’s nothing that compares.

“There’s nothing like the live interaction, there’s nothing like feeding off the audience,” Braud said. “Just. you know, the applause or the look on people’s faces, the smiles and things like that. We feed off of the audience who feeds off us.”

Some of the worlds best jazz musicians will be laying down three sold out shows a night to keep things COVID friendly for now.

You can buy tickets at preservationhall.com

