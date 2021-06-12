Tangipahoa rap music rivalry turns deadly; Kentwood teen shot and killed

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Kentwood rapper is dead and two suspects accused of the killing are behind bars after a statewide pursuit, authorities say.

Michael Brock was shot and killed after answering the door at a residence in the Sunset Acres Housing Complex in Bogalusa. Police say that Brock and other members of the Tangipahoa Parish-affiliated rap group “Three-13″ were staying at the home of an acquaintance due to receiving death threats on social media from a rival group.

Following an investigation, warrants were sought and obtained for the arrest of Tauj Chardez Taplin, 19, of Kentwood, identified as the shooter; and Quardavion Tyvon White, 19, of McComb, Mississippi, identified as the “get-away” driver.

Police say that Taplin and White belong to a rap group known as “The Fours” and that White is suspected of having ties to a gang from Chicago called the “Gangster Disciples”.

A spokesperson from the Bogalusa Police Department said that they were able to make the arrests using intelligence gathered from the ROCIC Intelligence Unit, multiple outside agencies, and surveillance video from the housing complex.

Detectives with the Bogalusa Police Department, with the assistance of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Kentwood Police Department, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the McComb Police Department, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Louisiana State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, and many other agencies began a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Yesterday evening the suspects were found in the greater Houston area and led officers on a high-speed pursuit toward Beaumont, Texas. Later that day, Louisiana State Police arrested them outside of Lake Charles. Both White and Taplin will face charges stemming from the struggle and pursuit in the Texas jurisdiction, as well as the Calcasieu Parish jurisdiction.

