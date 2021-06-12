BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Tangipahoa rap music rivalry turns deadly; Kentwood teen shot and killed

Tangipahoa Parish-affiliated rap rivalry turns deadly
Tangipahoa Parish-affiliated rap rivalry turns deadly(Bogalusa PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Kentwood rapper is dead and two suspects accused of the killing are behind bars after a statewide pursuit, authorities say.

Michael Brock was shot and killed after answering the door at a residence in the Sunset Acres Housing Complex in Bogalusa. Police say that Brock and other members of the Tangipahoa Parish-affiliated rap group “Three-13″ were staying at the home of an acquaintance due to receiving death threats on social media from a rival group.

Following an investigation, warrants were sought and obtained for the arrest of Tauj Chardez Taplin, 19, of Kentwood, identified as the shooter; and Quardavion Tyvon White, 19, of McComb, Mississippi, identified as the “get-away” driver.

Police say that Taplin and White belong to a rap group known as “The Fours” and that White is suspected of having ties to a gang from Chicago called the “Gangster Disciples”.

A spokesperson from the Bogalusa Police Department said that they were able to make the arrests using intelligence gathered from the ROCIC Intelligence Unit, multiple outside agencies, and surveillance video from the housing complex.

Detectives with the Bogalusa Police Department, with the assistance of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Kentwood Police Department, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the McComb Police Department, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Louisiana State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, and many other agencies began a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Yesterday evening the suspects were found in the greater Houston area and led officers on a high-speed pursuit toward Beaumont, Texas. Later that day, Louisiana State Police arrested them outside of Lake Charles. Both White and Taplin will face charges stemming from the struggle and pursuit in the Texas jurisdiction, as well as the Calcasieu Parish jurisdiction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage

Latest News

New Orleans Public Schools will move forward with renaming facilities following school board vote
Tyrone Davis Jr., 27, of Ponchatoula was arrested for one count of felony obscenity.
Ponchatoula man arrested for felony charge of obscenity after attempted attack
Photo of $100 bills.
How will Louisiana taxpayers be impacted if the so-called “tax swap” package becomes reality?
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River