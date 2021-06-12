Zack: Hot start to the weekend; afternoon feels like 100+

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be a hot one out there this weekend as a mostly dry Saturday will yield feels like readings over 100 degrees.

For today, expect plentiful sunshine and hot conditions. Highs will soar to around 94 in most spots and when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits this afternoon. Rain chances are low but not zero, especially as we head into this evening as one or two storms may pop by tonight.

A type of ring of fire pattern setting up across the nation. Major heat incoming underneath the high pressure out west. Small disturbances could spark north to south moving storms around our area, first potential for that is tonight. Then repeat Sun/Mon. #lawx pic.twitter.com/CrPwWhTeap — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) June 12, 2021

The better rain chances come on Sunday as a disturbance from the north may spark some storm activity during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Now we will still will manage to make it to 92 on Sunday and when you factor in the heat with the storm chances, we will have to watch for some stronger storms. Gusty winds and lightning are always a threat from summer storms.

A look ahead to next week shows pop up storms to start the week before a drying trend arrives by Wednesday and Thursday. This is mainly due to a tropical system which may start to take shape over the Gulf by week’s end. As that happens, most of the moisture will be down to our south and depending on the eventual track of that system, rain chances could dramatically increase by Friday into next weekend.

Currently the National Hurricane Center has circled the far southern Gulf/Bay of Campeche for an area of development over the next 5 days. I would expect the chances for development to increase as we get closer in time. Many times these early season storms are usually weaker but the eventual track is important due to the heavy rainfall threat any tropical system can bring.

