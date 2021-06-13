Body found in Mississippi River near St. Rose

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - A body was found and recovered from the Mississippi River in St. Rose, according to a St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Authorities say that the body was spotted floating in the river just before 6 p.m. with deputies responding to the call.

The body was recovered by the sheriff’s Marine Division, Criminal Investigation, Patrol, and the Crime Scene Division.

The spokesperson said that the male subject was clad in a blue colored shirt with a t-shirt underneath and black colored pants. He appeared to have been possible in the River for a couple of days, authorities say.

The incident is under investigation. If anyone has information about the incident they are urged to contact Detective Jenni Barrette of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807.

