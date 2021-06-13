Bruce: Hot Temps Again With Spotty Pm Storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot temperatures and afternoon storms will be the rule as the summer pattern is locking in. This afternoon highs top out in the lower 90s with the humidity making the feels like temp at 100-105°

BRUCE: Afternoon and evening storms are possible. Some may produce gusty winds and lots of lightning. Not everyone will see the storms, but as the atmosphere heats up spotty storms will build. Otherwise a hot one high near 94° Heat index 103° pic.twitter.com/tByGZvXQZt — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 13, 2021

With high heat and developing storms we will be on the lookout for gusty winds, intense lightning and heavy rainfall. Rain coverage today will be about 50%.

Little change for the new work week as daily storm chances are here for the next several days. There is a possibility that as we get towards the end of the week we may dry out for a few days. This is all in response to what is going on in the Gulf at that time as a tropical low spinning to our south could rob the moisture from us Thursday and possibly into Friday.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Severe storms are possible. Take shelter if a warning is issued. https://t.co/1raONByUUg pic.twitter.com/O7h1Ooh2wj — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 13, 2021

This tropical low will likely have a high chance at developing into our next named storm at some point this week. The next name on the list is Bill. As of now any impacts to our area wouldn’t arrive until next weekend so that’s still 6-7 days away. Lots can change and happen between now and then. Just note we are likely to have a named storm in the Gulf this week and rain impacts are the main concern for us going into next weekend. Of course keep it tuned to the weather over the next several days as we iron out the details.

