Bruce: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended through 9pm Orleans, Plaquemines, St Bernard

Summer Storms And watching The Gulf
Summer Storms And watching The Gulf(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After some strong storms this afternoon, tonight will be more quiet but warm and muggy. More of the same is on the way Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 93-95° range and feels like over 100°.

With that said, Little change for the new work week as daily storm chances are here for the next several days. There is a possibility that as we get towards the end of the week we may dry out for a few days. This is all in response to what is going on in the Gulf at that time as a tropical low spinning to our south could rob the moisture from us Thursday and possibly into Friday.

This tropical low will likely have a high chance at developing into our next named storm at some point this week. The next name on the list is Bill. As of now any impacts to our area wouldn’t arrive until next weekend so that’s still 6-7 days away. Lots can change and happen between now and then. Just note we are likely to have a named storm in the Gulf this week and rain impacts are the main concern for us going into next weekend. Of course keep it tuned to the weather over the next several days as we iron out the details.

