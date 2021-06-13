Memorable weekend for 2023 Louisiana QB’s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The class of 2023 quarterbacks in the state of Louisiana is no doubt on another level in recruiting circles.

Newman’s Arch Manning, Zachary’s Eli Holstein, and Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins are considered three of the best in the country at QB.

247 Sports ranks Manning the No. 1 QB in the 2023 class. Holstein currently holds the No. 7 spot in the rankings. Collins checks in at No. 12.

All three hold offers from some of the biggest programs in the country.

Clemson, Texas, LSU, Alabama, and Georgia are just a few of the offers Manning possesses. The Greenie QB visited the University of Texas this past weekend.

Arch Manning putting on the burnt orange for his visit to Texas. https://t.co/Kmyf61dJDm — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 12, 2021

Clemson hosted Manning the week before he went to Texas. The junior is the only QB in the 2023 class that holds an offer from Clemson.

Holstein pulled in a huge offer this past weekend, when Alabama extended a scholarship. The Broncos QB suitors also include Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, and LSU.

Zachary QB Eli Holstein pulls in an offer from the Tide. Holstein is one of the top QB's in the country for the class of '23. https://t.co/hb9G2yTrU9 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 12, 2021

Collins garnered his biggest offer on Saturday, that’s when LSU came calling. Collins has started at Woodlawn for two seasons.

Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins pulls in an #LSU offer. Collins is a 2023 recruit. The Louisiana QB class in '23 possesses some unreal talent. https://t.co/fLscV141FE — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.