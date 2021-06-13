Small business owner frustrated after NOPD officer stops pursuing stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -For ten years and countless hours, Select Crawfish Company’s Chuck Wattigny has boiled crawfish for customers at Tracey’s.

He says the night of Memorial Day, his job got a whole lot harder.

“I just had to stop here real quick to check to make sure the bar in these trailers everything was locked up,”

He says he left his truck running with thousands of dollars of equipment inside but thought it was secure as he had his key fob in his pocket.

Wattigny says it took less than a minute to find out that was not the case.

“As soon as I turn around my truck is someone jumped in it and backed up into Magazine Street and was taking off that way… for a second I see a cop come down third and sees the whole thing happening and I was relieved for about 15 seconds… he turns on the light chases him for about a block and I’m like yes go get them, he goes one block and then just stops and I’m like what are you doing go get this guy he just stole my truck,” said Wattigny.

He says he watched the officer pursue his stolen truck for a block and then stop.

“It’s just mind-blowing, mind-blowing that you can steal someone’s truck personal property in front of them in front of a police officer and we’re not gonna do anything about it,” said Wattigny.

According to NOPD’s policy under the consent decree, officers are only granted permission to pursue when there’s a reasonable suspicion the suspect committed or attempted to commit a crime of violence.

He says he thought of Portia Pollock, the woman stabbed to death walking to her car one morning, and feels lucky the incident didn’t turn violent.

“Disgusting, disgusting that these criminals are running our city right now and we can’t do anything about it and the police are not doing anything about it and we’re all helpless at this point,” said Wattigny.

Still hoping his truck is returned to him, he says he’s still irate as his trust in the city and its ability to protect its citizens is nearly gone.

“I’m done, I’m done man I am I’m fed up with the city the way they handle everything… this is not going on in other places this isn’t going on in Jefferson parish, we’re one parish over this is not going on it is our fault it is the city’s fault until they tighten up I don’t know I’m about done… I don’t wanna pay one more dollar to the city that doesn’t do anything for me,” said Wattigny.

Wattigny filed a police report with the NOPD.

They have not yet provided an update on the investigation but have not yet heard back.

