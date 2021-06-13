Pedestrian struck and killed on I-610 Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred early Sunday morning (June 13) on Interstate 610 near the Elysian Fields Avenue exit.

Police say the accident happened around 2:15 a.m.

Third District officers responded to a traffic accident involving a 2015 Dodge Challenger and a pedestrian at the location. The initial investigation has revealed that the vehicle was travelling in the eastbound lane of I-610 when it struck an unknown male who was walking in the left lane of the highway.

The victim fell over the guardrail and landed on the ground beneath the highway near St. Anthony Avenue and Benefit Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

