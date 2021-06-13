Slidell Police officer dies after sudden medical emergency

SLIDELL, La (WVUE) - The Slidell community is mourning the loss of one of its public servants this evening.

Officer Theresa Simon has died after suffering what is believed to be a sudden heart attack while on-duty, said Public Information Officer Daniel Seuzeneau.

Simon was rushed to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she passed away as the result of her medical emergency, Seuzeneau said.

Officer Simon graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University and earned her degree in Criminal Justice and began her career with the Slidell Police Department in 2002.

Earlier in her career, Simon served as a patrol officer, detective, academy instructor, and field training officer. Most recently, Officer Simon was assigned as a School Resource Officer at Little Oak Middle School.

Seuzeneau said that in the past week, Simon passed her promotional exam for sergeant and always served as a positive example on the force. He said that her professional reputation played a part in why she was selected to represent the department on the former reality TV show Live PD.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says,

“This is a big loss to our law enforcement family and citizens of Slidell,” said Chief Randy Fandal. “Officer Simon served and protected this city for over a decade and touched the lives of many. She is married to current Slidell Police Lieutenant Kevin Simon and has two loving sons, ages 2 and 10.”

Fandal asks members of the community to keep the Simon family and the department in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Service and funeral arrangements will be announced later this week.

