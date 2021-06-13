BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says

The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE at 8:27 p.m.: The parents of the missing child have been located, according to information provided by the NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD needs help identifying a 2-year-old girl that was found alone today.

The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.

The little girl was dressed in a pink and white “Minnie Mouse” shirt and pull-up diaper around 1 p.m.

Officers canvassed the area in order to find the child’s family or anyone who could identify her but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured child’s identity or her family is asked to contact the NOPD Child Abuse Unit at 504-658-5268 or 504-442-9138, or the Sixth District at 504-658-6060.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

Your Tuesday evening weather authority forecast with David Bernard.
David: Tuesday evening weather forecast
Erik McCoy is still working as the team's starting center.
Erik McCoy solid in center of Saints offensive line
LSU Health researchers have made a discovery that could prevent COVID-19 and protect your lungs.
LSU researchers discover compound that could prevent COVID-19
It was a way to provide year-round jobs for farm workers in the Northeast Louisiana town of...
Heart of Louisiana: Panola Pepper
LSU Health researchers have made a discovery that could prevent COVID-19 and protect your lungs.
LSU researchers discover compound that could prevent COVID-19