Zack: High heat today with a storm chance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A classic summer pattern seems to be settling in over the next few days as we bring in a mixture of high heat and daily storm chances.

For your Sunday, it will once again be a hot one. Highs will soar into the middle 90s in most locations but unlike on Saturday, we have a better chance at getting storms developing. Now the flow is from north to south so bringing storms in from inland locations can always lead to strong thunderstorms. This means be on the lookout for gusty winds, intense lightning and heavy rainfall. Rain coverage today will be about 50%.

Little change for the new work week as daily storm chances are here for the next several days. There is a possibility that as we get towards the end of the week we may dry out for a few days. This is all in response to what is going on in the Gulf at that time as a tropical low spinning to our south could rob the moisture from us Thursday and possibly into Friday.

This tropical low will likely have a high chance at developing into our next named storm at some point this week. The next name on the list is Bill. As of now any impacts to our area wouldn’t arrive until next weekend so that’s still 6-7 days away. Lots can change and happen between now and then. Just note we are likely to have a named storm in the Gulf this week and rain impacts are the main concern for us going into next weekend. Of course keep it tuned to the weather over the next several days as we iron out the details.

