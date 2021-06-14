Five juveniles, including 13-year-old driver, arrested after fleeing from police in St. John Parish

LAPLACE (WVUE) -Five juveniles, all from LaPlace, were arrested after fleeing from officers during an investigatory traffic stop on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

About 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Riverlands subdivision in LaPlace in reference to a vehicle traveling in the neighborhood with young people suspected of pulling on vehicle door handles, attempting to burglarize vehicles.

As units came to the intersection of Belle Chasse and Ridgefield drives, officers observed a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect vehicle roll through a stop sign. Officers immediately notified headquarters of the vehicle’s make, model, and license plate number and proceeded to initiate an investigatory stop using top lights and siren.

The driver, later identified as a 13-year-old female, refused to stop, running through several stop signs in the neighborhood and nearly losing control of the vehicle as it ran up street curbs. Eventually, boxed in by officers, the driver stopped in the 500 block of Welham Loop.

Officers ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The juveniles complied and were apprehended without incident. The juveniles, ages 16, 15 and 13, were arrested for curfew violation. In addition, the 13-year-old was booked with aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle (felony).

