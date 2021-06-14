Gov. Edwards signs new bills into law

The following information comes from the office of John Bel Edwards:

ACT 135—HB 13 Provides relative to the board of trustees of the Registrars of Voters Employees’ Retirement Systems.

ACT 136—HB 18 Creates an Employee Insurance Fund for the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

ACT 137—HB 19 Provides relative to the selection of certain optional survivor benefits for members of the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System.

ACT 138—HB 22 Provides relative to Louisiana School Boards Association employees’ membership in retirement system.

ACT 139—HB 25 Provides relative to compensation considered in the calculation of contributions and benefits for the District Attorneys’ Retirement System.

ACT 140—HB 28 Provides relative to beneficiaries within the Firefighters’ Retirement System.

ACT 141—HB 31 Authorizes use of Parish Transportation Fund monies for mass transit in Tangipahoa Parish.

ACT 142—HB 33 Provides relative to time limitations for certain offenses against juveniles.

ACT 143—HB 39 Provides relative to the recusal of judges.

ACT 144—HB 41 Provides relative to the membership of the governing board of the Livingston Parish Ward Two Water District.

ACT 145—HB 49 Increases certain weights and measures registration and license fees under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

ACT 146—HB 53 Provides relative to the board of directors of the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

ACT 147—HB 60 Removes the termination of the Dual Enrollment Framework Task Force.

ACT 148—HB 63 Authorizes an increase in per diem for the governing board members of the Ward Five Fire Protection District of Evangeline Parish.

ACT 149—HB 66 Provides relative to municipal police dogs.

ACT 150—HB 86 Provides relative to the composition of a parish executive committee of a recognized political party in Lafayette Parish.

ACT 151—HB 101 Provides relative to the coroner of St. Tammany Parish.

ACT 152—HB 105 Amends the rights and powers of the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission.

ACT 153—HB 109 Provides for administrative adjudication procedures in Tangipahoa Parish.

ACT 154—HB 115 Creates the Old Goodwood Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.